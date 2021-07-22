Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Linde were worth $28,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,310,000 after acquiring an additional 294,694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 309,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,677,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $295.13. 6,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.09. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

