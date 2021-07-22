Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.55

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Lion alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $778.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.81 million. Lion had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.