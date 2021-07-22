Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.12. 6,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,005. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.89.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.