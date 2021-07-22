loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $11.47

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.15. loanDepot shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 170 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

