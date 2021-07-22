Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1.24 Million in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMGMU. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $13,916,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,982,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,912,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,613,000.

PMGMU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,740. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

