Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Five9 were worth $34,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.06.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.46 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.77 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

