Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 37,148 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.71% of Semtech worth $32,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

