Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.18% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $42,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,485 shares of company stock worth $9,823,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $83.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

