Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $29.04 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $29,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

NYSE:GMED opened at $79.96 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.69.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,689 shares of company stock valued at $31,204,095. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

