Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 192,116 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,116 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.58% of Vontier worth $29,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

