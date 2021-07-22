Loop Capital Downgrades FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Hold

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $122.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $128.00. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FMC. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

FMC stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

