LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) traded down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11.

About LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

