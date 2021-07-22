Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.22. Luby’s shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 642,283 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUB. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Luby’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

