Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $411.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $411.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.93.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $383.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

