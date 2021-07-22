Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Roth Capital from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 325.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

