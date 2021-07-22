Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Stock Position Raised by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 1.66% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUXA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

