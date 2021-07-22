Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at BTIG Research

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 150,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

