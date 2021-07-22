Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.18. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$7.94, with a volume of 434,350 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of C$655.79 million and a P/E ratio of 66.67.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

