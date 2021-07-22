Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MKTAY opened at $51.41 on Thursday. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Makita had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

