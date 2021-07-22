Man Group plc Buys 20,787 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.28% of Bandwidth worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $133.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $702,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,789 shares of company stock worth $1,180,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.