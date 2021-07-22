Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $99.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

