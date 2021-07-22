Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,377 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 855,893 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

