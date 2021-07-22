Man Group plc Purchases 71,888 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 211.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,888 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

