Man Group plc Sells 312,045 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,045 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.32% of Primo Water worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,578.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,121,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.