MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HZO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.97. 15,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

