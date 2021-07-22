MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. MarineMax updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.400-$6.550 EPS.

MarineMax stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.95. 17,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,077. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $70.89.

HZO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

