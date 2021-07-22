MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $51.20

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.20, but opened at $53.00. MarineMax shares last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 7,415 shares.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after buying an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 191,354 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

