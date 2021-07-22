MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $51.20

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.20, but opened at $53.00. MarineMax shares last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 7,415 shares.
HZO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50.
In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after buying an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 191,354 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
