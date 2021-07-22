MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $464.42. 153,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.