Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

MMC stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.27. 58,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

