Materialise (MTLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Materialise has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect Materialise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45. Materialise has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

