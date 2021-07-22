Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $9.50 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,271 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $281.40 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $284.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.60.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

