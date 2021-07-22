Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45.

On Monday, June 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $5,004,767.36.

On Friday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $3,936,133.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80.

NET stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.76 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,481,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $42,182,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

