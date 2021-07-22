Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 906.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

