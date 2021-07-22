Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1,231.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,956 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.07% of Sally Beauty worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $22,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $34,738,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBH opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

