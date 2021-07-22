Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.1% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,139,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1,223.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,153 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI opened at $239.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

