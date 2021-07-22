Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

CRL opened at $385.77 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.13 and a 12-month high of $386.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

