Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of VRSK opened at $187.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.