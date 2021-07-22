Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 20,421 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 336.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in New Relic by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEWR opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

