Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives $7.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.54.

MMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $5.10 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $720.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

