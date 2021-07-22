Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of MAXR opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.11.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 272.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after buying an additional 396,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

