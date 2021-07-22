Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

