Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys 2,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $41.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,626.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,469. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,407.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

