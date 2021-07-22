Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,846 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.12. 13,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,015. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -331.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.70.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

