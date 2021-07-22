Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New $8.83 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 21,523.8% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 55,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,383. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.63. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

