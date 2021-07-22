Mercantile Bank Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.