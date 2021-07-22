Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $11.21

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $11.60. Mercer International shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 751 shares.

MERC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $770.74 million, a PE ratio of -89.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Mercer International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

