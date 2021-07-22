Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Merit Medical Systems worth $26,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,287.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

