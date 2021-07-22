Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Down to $92.76

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.76, but opened at $90.29. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $90.69, with a volume of 337 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

