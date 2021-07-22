Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,254. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $545.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.