Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,272,531 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 660,421 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.51% of Microsoft worth $9,023,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $284.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

